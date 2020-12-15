Biz buzz: ﻿Lee Enterprises posts quarterly and fiscal year results

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register, a provider of local news, information and a major digital and subscription platform in 77 markets, reported fourth quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ended September 27.
“We made significant progress toward our digital transformation and are pleased with the operating results in the fourth quarter,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and CEO.
"Digital services revenue through TownNews and subscription revenue make up nearly half of our total operating revenue and these revenue streams performed well in the fourth quarter," he said.
Digital-only subscriptions increased 67.3% over prior year quarter and now total 244,000, with revenue from digital-only subscribers up 71.4%.
"TownNews revenue grew 7.0% in the quarter, marking more than 10 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. We expect these sticky revenue streams to continue strong performance in 2021,” said Mowbray.
“Also key to our performance was our keen focus on supporting our local advertisers through this disruption. Our stimulus programs and full service digital marketing agency, Amplified, helped to drive strong performance in advertising revenue. Though down quarter-over-quarter on a pro forma basis, our advertising revenue trend improved 13 percentage points in the fourth quarter compared to the quarter over quarter trends in the third quarter. Our total revenue trend on a pro forma basis also improved in the fourth quarter and, though down 16.9% in the fourth quarter, was 7.8 percentage points better than third quarter trend,” said Mowbray.
