Biz buzz: ﻿Lee Enterprises posts quarterly and fiscal year results

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register, a provider of local news, information and a major digital and subscription platform in 77 markets, reported fourth quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ended September 27.

“We made significant progress toward our digital transformation and are pleased with the operating results in the fourth quarter,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and CEO.

"Digital services revenue through TownNews and subscription revenue make up nearly half of our total operating revenue and these revenue streams performed well in the fourth quarter," he said.

Digital-only subscriptions increased 67.3% over prior year quarter and now total 244,000, with revenue from digital-only subscribers up 71.4%.

"TownNews revenue grew 7.0% in the quarter, marking more than 10 years of consecutive quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. We expect these sticky revenue streams to continue strong performance in 2021,” said Mowbray.