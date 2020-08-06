Biz buzz: Lee Enterprises, Register parent company, reports third-quarter results

Lee Enterprises, Inc., "a provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets," including the Napa Valley Register, reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 financial results for the period ended June 28.
• Operating revenue totaled $182.5 million, an increase of 43.4%, as a result of acquired revenue of $91.2 million from BHMG and Buffalo, offset by the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Total operating revenue on a pro forma basis decreased 25.0% in the quarter.
• Subscription revenue totaled $88.5 million, an increase of 89.9%, including the impact of acquisitions. Subscription revenue represented 48.5% of total operating revenue.
• TownNews revenue increased 7.7% on a standalone basis and totaled $24.6 million over the past 12 months.
• Advertising revenue increased 18.3% including the impact of acquisitions and totaled $77.8 million. Pro forma advertising revenue declined 39.4% as a result of the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We remain committed to providing high-quality, trusted local news to our huge audiences and supporting our local advertisers during these uncertain times”, said Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO.
“It is vital in our local markets to have a strong, local voice covering critical issues, and our newsrooms are steadfast in that endeavor. I am incredibly proud of the way our organization has responded in the current circumstances,” Mowbray added.
