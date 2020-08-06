Biz buzz: Lee Enterprises, Register parent company, reports third-quarter results

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lee Enterprises, Inc., "a provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets," including the Napa Valley Register, reported third-quarter fiscal 2020 financial results for the period ended June 28.

• Operating revenue totaled $182.5 million, an increase of 43.4%, as a result of acquired revenue of $91.2 million from BHMG and Buffalo, offset by the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. Total operating revenue on a pro forma basis decreased 25.0% in the quarter.

• Subscription revenue totaled $88.5 million, an increase of 89.9%, including the impact of acquisitions. Subscription revenue represented 48.5% of total operating revenue.

• TownNews revenue increased 7.7% on a standalone basis and totaled $24.6 million over the past 12 months.

• Advertising revenue increased 18.3% including the impact of acquisitions and totaled $77.8 million. Pro forma advertising revenue declined 39.4% as a result of the negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We remain committed to providing high-quality, trusted local news to our huge audiences and supporting our local advertisers during these uncertain times”, said Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO.