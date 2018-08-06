Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register, and a provider of local news, information and advertising in 49 markets, reported earnings of $4.8 million for its third fiscal quarter ended June 24, 2018, or 8 cents per diluted common share.
For the same quarter a year ago, earnings totaled $6.3 million, or 11 cents per diluted common share. Excluding the adjustment related to the change in fair value of the stock warrants, adjusted earnings per diluted common share totaled 7 cents in both the current year quarter and 5 cents in the prior year quarter.
"We are pleased that the positive momentum on the revenue side continued into the third quarter," said Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO.
"Revenue trends were driven by strong performance from local advertisers — including digital, a 14.4 percent increase in programmatic advertising, subscription revenue growth and revenue gains from TownNews.com," said Mowbray.
"Digital advertising revenue increased 4.7 percent and represented 33.7 percent of total advertising revenue for the quarter," Mowbray added. "Subscription revenue increased 1.6 percent in the quarter through our premium content offerings and acquisitions in the prior year. Total revenue decreased 4.8 percent in the third quarter compared to the same quarter in 2017," Mowbray said.