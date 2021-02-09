Biz Buzz: Lee Enterprises reports first quarter results

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register and "a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets," reported first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results for the period ended December 27.
On a GAAP basis, total operating revenue was $211.8 million and net income totaled $16.4 million in the first quarter.
“We are off to a great start in fiscal year 2021 as we continue to improve our operating results mitigating the effects of the pandemic,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Adjusted EBITDA totaled $40.0 million in the first quarter as we continue to see sequential revenue trend improvement as total operating revenue on a pro forma basis was down 10.9% in the first quarter compared to third and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 trends that were down 16.9% and 24.7%, respectively. As we remain focused on executing at a high level in today’s uncertain advertising revenue environment, we are keenly focused on transforming our business models for the long term benefit of our shareholders, our consumers, our advertisers and our employees.”
Info: Lee.net
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
WATCH NOW: When Will It Be Safe to See Vaccinated Loved Ones?
Photos: Check out these new retail stores now open in downtown Napa
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Crystal Ellis of Napa is pregnant and homeless. She hopes to find housing before she delivers her baby. This is her story.
An FBI agent specializing in domestic terrorism said Napa businessman Ian Benjamin Rogers sent out a series of text messages threatening Gov. …
Intermittent vaccine availability in Napa County means eligible residents are left waiting — a situation frustrating much of the eligible population.
The owner of one of Napa's coolest stores has decamped to Fresno. Napa won't be the same.
City editor Kevin Courtney shares his wife's experience with receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
Napa Fire responded to a fire in the bathroom of a downtown insurance agency.
A place once dominated by sweaty, hard work is to become a place of play in American Canyon.
Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos, 42, says she received a COVID-19 shot at the end of the county vaccination clinic that otherwise would hav…
Her scissors have been stilled, but Kathleen Ortiz fights on.
Check out Habituate, "a carefully curated brand of housewares and clothing, located at First Street Napa.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com