Biz Buzz: Lee Enterprises reports first quarter results

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register and "a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets," reported first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results for the period ended December 27.

On a GAAP basis, total operating revenue was $211.8 million and net income totaled $16.4 million in the first quarter.

“We are off to a great start in fiscal year 2021 as we continue to improve our operating results mitigating the effects of the pandemic,” said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Adjusted EBITDA totaled $40.0 million in the first quarter as we continue to see sequential revenue trend improvement as total operating revenue on a pro forma basis was down 10.9% in the first quarter compared to third and fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 trends that were down 16.9% and 24.7%, respectively. As we remain focused on executing at a high level in today’s uncertain advertising revenue environment, we are keenly focused on transforming our business models for the long term benefit of our shareholders, our consumers, our advertisers and our employees.”

