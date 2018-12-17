Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register and a provider of local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 49 markets, reported earnings of $4.4 million for its fourth fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, or 7 cents per diluted common share.
For the same quarter a year ago, earnings totaled $3.5 million, or 6 cents per diluted common share. For the fiscal year, earnings totaled $47.0 million, or 82 cents per diluted common share, compared to $28.6 million, or 50 cents per diluted common share, in the prior year, an increase of $18.4 million in the fiscal year.
"We are pleased with the fourth-quarter operating results," said Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO.
"Total digital revenue, which includes digital advertising revenue and digital services revenue, increased 12.6 percent in the quarter and totaled $112.8 million in the fiscal year," Mowbray added. "We believe we are at the top of the industry at managing the transition to digital."
"We are optimistic about the future of our local media operations."