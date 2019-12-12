{{featured_button_text}}
Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register, and a leading provider of local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 50 markets, reported fourth quarter and year-to-date financial results for the period ended Sept. 29.

• Total digital revenue was $36.2 million and represented 29.3% of operating revenue.

• Digital advertising revenue on a same property basis increased 2.5% in the quarter and represented 41.0% of total advertising revenue.

• Revenue at TownNews increased 10.7% in the fourth quarter, excluding the 53rd week of operations in 2018, and revenue over the last 12 months totaled $22.6 million.

• Subscription revenue on a same-property basis decreased 4.6% in the quarter. Digital-only subscribers increased 79.1% and now total 91,000.

• Total revenues were $123.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $139.7 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and the 53rd week of operations last year, total revenue on a same-property basis decreased 8.2%.

• Net income totaled $1.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $31.1 million.

"We made great progress on our digital transformation in 2019, as we saw positive results in digital advertising, continued double-digit growth at TownNews and solid digital-only subscriber growth,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO. 

“In the fourth quarter, total digital revenue, which includes digital advertising, digital subscription revenue and digital services revenue, totaled $36.2 million, or 29.3% of our total operating revenue,” Mowbray added.

“Digital advertising revenue comprised more than 40% of our total advertising revenue in the fourth quarter, and print advertising accounted for less than 30% of our total operating revenue,” said Mowbray.

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

