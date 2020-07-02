Biz buzz: Lee Enterprises reports second-quarter results

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Register, and a provider of "high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising" in 77 markets, reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 financial results for the period ended March 29.
• Operating revenue totaled $121.4 million, a decrease of 1.1%, as a result of continuing decline of print trends and the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Subscription revenue increased 3.0% including the impact of acquisitions.
• TownNews revenue increased 11.1% on a standalone basis and totaled more than $24 million over the last 12 months.
• Operating revenue totaled $243.7 million in the 26 weeks ended March 29, 2020, a decrease of 5.9%, as a result of continuing declines of print trends and negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA performance were strong, despite the immediate disruption in the last two weeks of the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Tim Millage, vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, said, “As we focus on driving top-line growth across our markets, we remain vigilant on costs. As we evaluate the post-pandemic operating environment and integration of BHMG and Buffalo, we expect to realize more than $100 million of cost synergies by the end of fiscal year 2021.”
Info: lee.net
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.