Biz buzz: Lee Enterprises reports second-quarter results

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Register, and a provider of "high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising" in 77 markets, reported second-quarter fiscal 2020 financial results for the period ended March 29.

• Operating revenue totaled $121.4 million, a decrease of 1.1%, as a result of continuing decline of print trends and the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Subscription revenue increased 3.0% including the impact of acquisitions.

• TownNews revenue increased 11.1% on a standalone basis and totaled more than $24 million over the last 12 months.

• Operating revenue totaled $243.7 million in the 26 weeks ended March 29, 2020, a decrease of 5.9%, as a result of continuing declines of print trends and negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA performance were strong, despite the immediate disruption in the last two weeks of the quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.