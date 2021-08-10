Biz buzz: Lee Enterprises reports strong third quarter results

Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Register and "a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets," reported third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results for the period ended June 27, 2021.

Total operating revenue was $196.5 million and net income totaled $3.7 million in the third quarter.

“We have made significant progress on our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy and our third quarter results clearly demonstrate that we are on a strong path forward to driving more recurring, sustainable revenue," said Kevin Mowbray, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“I am extremely proud to report that we posted 7.6% growth in total operating revenue, 48.3% growth in total digital revenue, 90.3% growth in Amplified revenue, 36.4% growth in digital-only audience revenue, and our second straight quarter of Adjusted EBITDA growth.”