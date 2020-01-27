Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Register and a provider of news, information and advertising in 50 markets, announced that the company has sold its newspaper and digital media operations in Coos Bay, Oregon, to Country Media, Inc., a media and web design company headquartered in Salem, Oregon.
The sale includes The World, the Bandon Western World and the Umpqua Post.
Country Media Inc. owns newspaper properties in California, Oregon, North Dakota and Montana.
