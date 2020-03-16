Biz Buzz: Lee Enterprises sells some California newspapers, completes acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations

^pLee Enterprises, Inc., a local news provider, leading platform for advertising in 77 markets and parent company of the Napa Valley Register, announced that the company has sold its newspaper and digital media operations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford, Calif. to Santa Maria News Media, Inc.

^pThe sale includes the Santa Maria Times, The Lompoc Record and The Sentinel in Hanford, along with other local publications.

^pThe publications have a combined average daily circulation of 7,200 and their websites, santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and hanfordsentinel.com reach more than 500,000 unique visitors each month. Lee Enterprises purchased the properties in 2005 as part of the Pulitzer acquisition.

^p“Lee is thankful for the contributions Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford have made since 2005. They have shown an unwavering commitment to their communities and demonstrated exemplary local journalism,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer.

^pSanta Maria News Media, Inc. is a newly formed company led by a group of Canadian newspaper executives. The new owners have newspaper assets throughout Canada and the United States.

