Biz Buzz: Lee Enterprises sells some California newspapers, completes acquisition of Berkshire Hathaway newspaper operations

^pLee Enterprises, Inc., a local news provider, leading platform for advertising in 77 markets and parent company of the Napa Valley Register, announced that the company has sold its newspaper and digital media operations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford, Calif. to Santa Maria News Media, Inc.
^pThe sale includes the Santa Maria Times, The Lompoc Record and The Sentinel in Hanford, along with other local publications.
^pThe publications have a combined average daily circulation of 7,200 and their websites, santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and hanfordsentinel.com reach more than 500,000 unique visitors each month. Lee Enterprises purchased the properties in 2005 as part of the Pulitzer acquisition.
^p“Lee is thankful for the contributions Santa Maria, Lompoc and Hanford have made since 2005. They have shown an unwavering commitment to their communities and demonstrated exemplary local journalism,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and chief executive officer.
^pSanta Maria News Media, Inc. is a newly formed company led by a group of Canadian newspaper executives. The new owners have newspaper assets throughout Canada and the United States.
^pTheir California newspapers include the Bakersfield Californian, Sonora Union Democrat, Porterville Recorder, Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Imperial Valley Press, Lodi News-Sentinel and the Antelope Valley Press.
^pLee also announced that it has completed its acquisition of BH Media Group’s (BHMG) publications and The Buffalo News.
^pThe acquisition nearly doubled Lee’s audience size and added 30 daily newspapers, more than 49 paid weekly publications with digital websites, and 32 other print products from BHMG, as well as The Buffalo News, to Lee’s portfolio of local publications.
^pLee’s portfolio is now composed of 77 publications in 77 communities. Additionally, after the elimination of the management agreement and adding operating expenses from the lease agreement, the transaction is expected to drive an 87% increase in revenue.
^pChairman Mary Junck said, “We are pleased to complete this compelling and transformative transaction, which enhances Lee’s position strategically, operationally and financially. This transaction reinforces our conviction in the value and power of local news, adding 31 publications with deep roots in their communities, enabling Lee to serve even more readers and advertisers.”
^pInfo: lee.net
