Biz buzz: Lee launches Feast and Field, new food-focused digital magazine

Lee Enterprises, Inc., a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets and the parent company of the Napa Valley Register, announced the launch of Feast and Field, a new food-focused digital magazine exploring farming, food production, culinary history and cooking.

“Food is deeper than the dish from your favorite restaurant and broader than a go-to recipe,” said Cat Neville, executive editor of Feast and Field. “Food touches every one of us and Feast and Field will give readers the full story of how it all happens, from the field to the plate.”