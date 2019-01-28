D.J. Lipton Weide, an enrolled agent with Lipton Tax Company, Inc., announced that the company is celebrating its fifth year anniversary since moving to downtown Napa.
Lipton Tax Company also announced two new professional tax advisers: Sam Jones, enrolled agent for 13 years, formerly of Capital Business Systems of Napa and Raymi Vontz, CPA of 34 years, formerly of Florida.
Lipton Tax Company, Inc. is an income tax preparation and advisory firm that focuses on income taxes for small businesses, individuals, trusts and estates and tax-exempt organizations.
The company specializes in helping clients resolve prior year tax return issues and can help negotiate payment arrangements, said a news release.
Lipton Tax Company, Inc. is located at 830 School St., Suite 6, in downtown Napa.
Info: 707-927-5995