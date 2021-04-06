 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: LIV + GRACE SKINCARE by Napan Cindy O'Brien partners with Spa Talisa at Four Seasons resort

Biz buzz: LIV + GRACE SKINCARE by Napan Cindy O’Brien partners with Spa Talisa at Four Seasons resort

LIV + GRACE SKINCARE by Cindy O’Brien has partnered with Spa Talisa at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley to share the skincare collection, "to create the ultimate in luxury facials and elevated retail experience,” said a news release.

The resort is located in Calistoga.

This skincare collection of “small-batch, transformative facial serums, correctives, and multifunctional products are made with the finest sustainably sourced organics, botanicals, and nontoxic cosmeceuticals,” said the release. 

It is developed by Napa Valley holistic aesthetician and skincare expert, Cindy O’Brien.

"People do not need to compromise safety and health for beautiful, radiant results," said O'Brien. 

“Partnering with LIV + GRACE SKINCARE is truly an honor for Spa Talisa,” said Natalie Posner, Spa Talisa spa director. 

Spa Talisa is slated to open in mid-2021.

Info: livandgraceskincare.com

