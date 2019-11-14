A group of local businesses are welcoming holiday donations for foster youth in Napa.
Donors can visit the businesses to select a tag for a program called the Giving Tree. Each tag includes the age, gender and requested gift for a foster youth. Donors can then purchase a gift for that youth and donate it. All gifts should be purchased and donated by Dec. 9.
The program is organized by the Napa County Family & Foster Care Association. It hopes to provide gifts for more than 200 children.
Tags can be found at:
New Life Auto World, Inc. 2601 Solano Ave. (707-226-1720) or 684 Lincoln Ave. (707-254-0227), CSI Paint at 257 Walnut St. (707-255-5489) and Lynn & Darla Supported Living Services at 101 S. Coombs St., Suite B (707-287-4465)
Info: napafoster.com