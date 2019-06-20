GVM Law, a law firm for wine law, estate planning and business transactions, announced the addition of three new attorneys to the firm’s practice. Bonifacio Lomeli and Corbin O’Donnell have joined the Napa office. Sarah Litchney has joined the firm’s Roseville office.
Lomeli brings "a diverse background and unique perspective" to the Napa office having spent seven years with the United States Army as a medic, healthcare specialist and medical administrator, including two-year assignments in Iraq and Afghanistan.
After leaving the military, Lomeli continued to help veterans while pursuing his undergraduate degree from Sonoma State University, followed by a JD and Master’s in Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine. Lomeli will support both the business and litigation departments.
O’Donnell is a Northern California native who is familiar with family law as well as Napa County’s Superior Court processes and its interactions with county agencies. He received his JD from the John F. Kennedy University College of Law with a certificate in Children, Families and the Law. O’Donnell will support the estate planning department.
Litchney joins the firm as a senior associate attorney. Litchney earned her JD from the McGeorge School of Law with a certificate in Intellectual Property. She lives in Roseville.
Based in Napa with offices in Fairfield and Roseville, GVM Law works with winery, vineyard, farm and business owners and their families.
Info: GVMLaw.com