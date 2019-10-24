Lucky announced the launch of DoorDash’s on-demand delivery services to the greater Bay Area communities.
"Shoppers will now have the convenience and ease of ordering on-demand delivery of Lucky’s most sought after prepared foods and custom-made sandwiches," said a news release.
DoorDash offers shoppers on-demand delivery of hot food items. Menu hours are open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.
“We are excited to extend the ease and convenience our shoppers look for by offering a quick convenient meal solution through DoorDash,” said Donna Robbins vice president of Lucky store operations.
Info: doordash.com