Lululemon athletica will open in mid-September at 1220 First St., in the First Street Napa complex.
The store will be adjacent to State & First and Mecox, and face First Street. Lululemon is an athletic apparel company that creates "stylish, functional products that enable people to live a healthy, active lifestyle," said a news release.
“The commitment from lululemon to open at First Street Napa is a big endorsement for our vision and the future of downtown Napa," said Todd Zapolski, managing partner of Zapolski Real Estate.
"Lululemon has long been a top requested store and we are pleased to deliver this caliber of retailer for our locals and visitors."
First Street Napa, owned and managed by Zapolski Real Estate, LLC and Trademark Property Company, welcomed its first series of shops and restaurants in fall 2017 with continued openings phased throughout 2018.
Tenants include: Archer Hotel Napa, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Overland Sheepskin Co., Compline wine bar + restaurant + merchant, Napa Valley Jewelers, Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, Eiko’s Modern Japanese Cuisine, Lush, Brown Estate, Mecox, Tommy Bahama, Kalifornia Jean Bar, Pacific Union International, Silicon Valley Bank and State & First. Coming soon are Napastäk and Makers Market.
Info:firststreetnapa.com.