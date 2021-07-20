 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: Luros selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars list

Mary Luros has been selected to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list for 2021, for the ninth year in a row. 

Luros is an attorney at Hudson & Luros, LLP and helps clients address business and corporate legal issues. She also assists clients regarding estate planning and probate and intellectual property issues.

Rising Stars is a designation of top-rated practicing attorneys selected through extensive evaluation. Luros was awarded this distinction for 2013 to 2021.

Luros graduated in 2007 from Golden Gate University School of Law.

Info: hudsonluros.com 

