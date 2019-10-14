Lush, one of the first tenants to open and the newly renovated First Street Napa center, will close its location at the mall on Nov. 9.
The store opened in Napa in Spring 2018 on a short-term lease, said a news release from First Street Napa.
"Some changes in the tenant mix are part of normal operations, and while Lush departs, we will be welcoming new business in coming months," said the release. "We look forward to giving the local Napa community and visitors even more reasons to come by First Street Napa."
The center is located at 1300 First St. in downtown Napa.
Other tenants currently include Archer Hotel Napa, Brown Estate Wines, Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Compass Realty, Compline wine bar + restaurant, Eiko’s Sushi, John Anthony Family of Wines, Kalifornia Jean Bar, lululemon, Macbella, Makers Market, Mayacamas Downtown, Mecox, Napastäk Napa Valley, Napa Valley Jewelers, Overland, Silicon Valley Bank, Sky & Vine Rooftop Bar, State & First by Maris Collective, Tommy Bahama and Toy B Ville.
Info: firststreetnapa.com