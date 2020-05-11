Biz buzz: Lym named director of library services at Napa Valley College

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brian Lym has been named director of library services at Napa Valley College, said a news release.

Lym has more than 25 years of experience as an academic librarian and a tenured faculty member. Most recently, he served as dean of libraries and chief librarian at Hunter College in New York. Prior to that, he served as dean of university libraries at Adelphi University in New York.

At NVC, Lym will provide strategic vision and leadership for the college’s McCarthy Library. Lym’s most recent experience co-leading the City University of New York libraries massive service changes in response to COVID-19 are certain to prove beneficial to his new role at Napa Valley College, said the release.

For Lym, the appointment at Napa Valley College is a welcome return home to the Bay Area, said the release.

Lym holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities and two master’s degree, in Wildland Resource Science and Library and Information Studies, from University of California, Berkeley.