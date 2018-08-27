Mackenzie elected to Land Trust board of trustees
Land Trust of Napa County announced that Malcolm Mackenzie recently joined its board of trustees.
As a lawyer and senior partner with Coombs & Dunlap, LLP, Mackenzie specializes in estate planning and administration, real estate and litigation, said a news release.
“I’m proud and excited to be on their board of trustees and look forward to helping them pursue their mission,” he said.
Mackenzie attended Stanford University and graduated with honors. He then went on to receive his law degree from Boalt Hall School of Law, University of California at Berkeley.
He moved to the Napa Valley with his family in 1970 to join Coombs & Dunlap.
Info: napalandtrust.org, 707-252-3270.