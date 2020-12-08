 Skip to main content
Biz buzz: ﻿ Maddocks, NapaLearns, receives North Bay Business Journal nonprofit leadership award
The North Bay Business Journal announced that Peg Maddocks, executive director of NapaLearns, is one of the 24 recipients of its annual Nonprofit Leadership Award.

Dr. Maddocks "has been recognized for her initiative and leadership in moving the organization to address the impact that COVID-19 has had on education and digital skills development for the county’s workforce," said a news release. 

Honorees will be recognized in a virtual ceremony on Dec. 15, that is free and open to the public. Interested parties can sign-up at NBBJ.NEWS/NONPROFIT20. The award is underwritten by Bank of Marin and InterWest Insurance is a sponsor, said the release. 

Info: napalearns.org

