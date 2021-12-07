 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Biz buzz: Maison Verte zero-waste shop opens in St Helena

Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

Maison Verte, a "zero-waste shop" has opened in St. Helena. It is currently located inside Nature’s Select at 1080 Main St.

"We offer a selection of liquid soaps in bulk and eco-friendly home essentials such as laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaner, shampoo, hand soap, toothpaste tablets, and more," said owner Aline Chene Brisoux.

The mission of Maison Verte is to provide community access to ecological products that respect the health of all living organisms and offer guidance to help customers live a conscious life by minimizing waste in your home or office, Brisoux wrote. 

“A very small amount of the plastic is recycled yearly,” Brisoux said. “I believe people are seeking sustainable solutions regarding their everyday products.”

Info: maisonvertenaparefill@gmail.com, maisonverte.us, 707-819-0062

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Do you remember Helgeland? This Napa store was quite popular in the late 60s and early 70s. It was owned by a woman named Hazelle Robison. Take a look at the former Helgeland, and what the storefront looks like now.

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. hiring slows in November, jobless rate dives

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News