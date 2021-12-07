Biz buzz: Maison Verte zero-waste shop opens in St Helena

Maison Verte, a "zero-waste shop" has opened in St. Helena. It is currently located inside Nature’s Select at 1080 Main St.

"We offer a selection of liquid soaps in bulk and eco-friendly home essentials such as laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaner, shampoo, hand soap, toothpaste tablets, and more," said owner Aline Chene Brisoux.

The mission of Maison Verte is to provide community access to ecological products that respect the health of all living organisms and offer guidance to help customers live a conscious life by minimizing waste in your home or office, Brisoux wrote.

“A very small amount of the plastic is recycled yearly,” Brisoux said. “I believe people are seeking sustainable solutions regarding their everyday products.”

