The Napa County Office of Education announced that Virginia "Ginny" Maiwald has been named director of the Napa County Special Education Local Plan Area (SELPA).
The SELPA collaborates with county agencies and school districts to develop and maintain enriching educational environments in which students with Special Needs and their families can succeed, said a news release. The Napa County SELPA serves 2,529 students.
Inspired to pursue a career in special education by her two deaf children, Maiwald comes to Napa County with more than 30 years of experience.
Maiwald most recently served as director of student services for Menlo Park City School District.
Maiwald holds a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies, a Masters in Educational Leadership, a Bilingual Teaching Credential and a California Administrative Credential.