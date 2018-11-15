Makers Market, retailer of American-made goods, will host a grand opening at its flagship store at First Street Napa on Saturday, Nov. 17. The store address is 1300 First St., Suite 301.
The celebration will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and include the Makers Market Craft Fair, live local music from Full Chizel and Mike Annuzzi, appetizers and corn hole games. Some 35 local artisans from Napa and around the Bay Area will be in attendance, along with a raffle and other promotions, said a news release.
An official ribbon cutting with Mayor Jill Techel will be at 1 p.m.
Makers Market has several other locations: the Mill Valley Lumber Yard, Broadway Plaza, Santana Row and online at makersmarket.us.
“We’re excited to have our flagship store in Napa introduce visitors and locals to these amazing makers and their intriguing stories – where they seek inspiration, where they source materials, what their passions are – and more," said founder Suzy Ekman.
"We believe in supporting our community by offering residents an opportunity to buy from their own neighbors with unsurpassed quality and aesthetics," she said.
Info: makersmarket.us