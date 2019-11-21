Martin wins Latino business leadership award
The North Bay Business Journal recognized Icela Martin, CEO and owner of Agricultura Safety Training, as a recipient of the fourth annual Latino Business Leaders Award. Icela and 17 other honorees were recognized at an awards luncheon on Nov. 19. The award is sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank.
This award recognizes Martin leadership and her impact on farmworker health and well-being, said a news release.
Martin launched Agricultura Safety in 2015 and has training programs for farm labor contractors, farmers, dairies, wineries and warehouses.
Martin is vice president for the Napa Valley Unified School District board of trustees, sits on the board of directors for the Napa County Hispanic Network, is a radio host of La Hora with Icela on KVON 1440 AM and is a Presidents Circle Member with the Napa County Farm Bureau.
Napa County Farm Bureau Chief Executive Officer Ryan Klobas said Martin “is a wonderful example of what it is to be a community leader.”
“Icela Martin is an extraordinary leader in our community,” said Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.
Martin said, “At the end of the day, every worker deserves to go home safe. Agricultura Safety Training is committed to improving safe workplace practices and creating a culture of safety.”
Info: agriculturasafety.com
JLL arranges $110 million loan for portfolio including Restoration Hardware Yountville property
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $110 million in acquisition financing on behalf of Boardwalk Investments Group for a 12-property portfolio of primarily Class A anchored and high street retail property in Yountville, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Corona Del Mar, Calif.
JLL placed the loan with H.I.G. Realty Partners.
Key assets within the portfolio include the Restoration Hardware Yountville fine dining retail asset located at 6725 Washington Street in Yountville.
You have free articles remaining.
“Boardwalk Investments Group is excited to announce two strategic Class A retail acquisitions in Napa and Laguna Beach, as well as refinance a portion of our portfolio,” said Tom Lam, managing director of Boardwalk.
“Both JLL Capital Markets and H.I.G. provided best-in-class execution and we’re positioned to continue to scale our platform and pursue trophy-quality assets across coastal California.”
The property home to Yountville’s Restoration Hardware was sold on Oct. 23 for an estimated $23.5 million, according to county deed records.
Napa Edward Jones office supports Toys for Tots drive
Justin Gomez, a Napa Edward Jones financial adviser, is supporting the Napa Toys for Tots program by using his office as a drop-off location for this year’s toy drive.
Local residents may help needy children in the area by bringing in a new, unwrapped toy to the office, at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 280, in Napa, during regular business hours until Dec. 15.
“With the holiday season around the corner, we are all getting ready for the festivities,” Gomez said. “And as this is the season of giving, now is a great time to remember the less fortunate in our community.”
Info: 927-3397
SBA offers disaster assistance to Californians affected by the Kincade Fire
Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to California businesses and residents affected by the Kincade Fire that occurred Oct. 23 to Nov. 7.
Beginning Nov. 20, Small Business Administration representatives have been on hand at the Sonoma County Disaster Loan Outreach Center to answer questions about SBA’s disaster loan program, explain the application process and help each individual complete their application. No appointment is necessary.
The Sonoma County Disaster Loan Outreach Center is located at the Sonoma County Office of Education, Teacher Learning Center at 5340 Skylane Blvd. in Santa Rosa.
Info: napasonomasbdc.org, 707-595-0060