The North Bay Business Journal recognized Icela Martin, CEO and owner of Agricultura Safety Training, as a recipient of the fourth annual Latino Business Leaders Award. Icela and 17 other honorees were recognized at an awards luncheon on Nov. 19. The award is sponsored by Wells Fargo Bank.
This award recognizes Martin leadership and her impact on farmworker health and well-being, said a news release.
Martin launched Agricultura Safety in 2015 and has training programs for farm labor contractors, farmers, dairies, wineries and warehouses.
Martin is vice president for the Napa Valley Unified School District board of trustees, sits on the board of directors for the Napa County Hispanic Network, is a radio host of La Hora with Icela on KVON 1440 AM and is a Presidents Circle Member with the Napa County Farm Bureau.
Napa County Farm Bureau Chief Executive Officer Ryan Klobas said Martin "is a wonderful example of what it is to be a community leader."
“Icela Martin is an extraordinary leader in our community," said Napa Valley Unified School District Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti.
Martin said, “At the end of the day, every worker deserves to go home safe. Agricultura Safety Training is committed to improving safe workplace practices and creating a culture of safety."
Info: agriculturasafety.com