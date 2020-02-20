Biz Buzz: Martins launches DM Martins Capital Management LLC

Daniel Martins of Napa has launched DM Martins Capital Management LLC.
The company is a macro hedge fund manager.
Martins, founder and portfolio strategist, is a Napa resident who has worked in the investment management and equity research businesses at Bridgewater Associates and FBR Capital Markets.
He holds an MBA degree in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University.
Info: 203-722-2291, dmmartinscapital.com
You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com
Jennifer Huffman
Business Editor
Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.
