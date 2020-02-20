You are the owner of this article.
Biz Buzz: Martins launches DM Martins Capital Management LLC
Biz Buzz: Martins launches DM Martins Capital Management LLC

Daniel Martins of Napa has launched DM Martins Capital Management LLC. 

The company is a macro hedge fund manager. 

Martins, founder and portfolio strategist, is a Napa resident who has worked in the investment management and equity research businesses at Bridgewater Associates and FBR Capital Markets.

He holds an MBA degree in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University.

Info: 203-722-2291, dmmartinscapital.com

Daniel Martins

Martins

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

