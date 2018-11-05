Representatives from Massage Envy and Comcast Xfinity have applied for building permits for the vacant commercial space next to Michaels craft store at 308 Soscol Ave., according to city records.
The south end unit of the commercial complex has been vacant since the center, Napa Crossing South, opened in 2014.
In September, the city of Napa issued a building permit to divide the 12,000 square foot unit into four spaces. Construction of separate entrances at the building has begun.
The center was developed by Pacific Properties of Chico.