Biz buzz: McCall joins Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley

Megan E. McCall

Megan E. McCall

Megan E. McCall has joined the Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley.

McCall has extensive experience in estate planning, probate, trust administration, and conservatorships, said a news release.

She earned her Juris Doctor degree from UC Davis School of Law and worked for more than 10 years as a trusts and estates attorney at Coombs & Dunlap, LLP before joining Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley.

"We are eager to watch our firm grow with Megan’s contribution and feel very grateful to be able to strengthen our team with her knowledge and experience," said the release. 

Rose Law Firm of Napa Valley is located at 1775 Lincoln Ave., Suite 101 in Napa. 

Info: mynapalawyer.com, 707-681-5851

