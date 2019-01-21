AUL Corp., a national vehicle service contracts administrator, has appointed automotive veteran Paul McCarthy to vice president of national sales.
McCarthy brings more than two decades of retail automotive experience to his new role, said a news release.
Most recently, McCarthy was vice president of sales at Warranty Solutions, a national provider of vehicle service contracts, dealer warranties, auto finance and insurance products to automotive dealerships nationwide.
Prior to Warranty Solutions, McCarthy spent nearly 20 years with the Stevenson Automotive Group in the North Carolina region, as corporate general manager.
Info: aulcorp.com