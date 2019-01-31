Napa's McClelland-Priest Bed and Breakfast inn has a new owner.
The historic home sold for $3.273 million, according to county records. The deed was recorded on Jan. 18.
The sellers are Celeste Carducci–Ahnfeldt and Bruce Ahnfeldt.
The buyer is named as The Granite Rock Trust, which uses a Napa post office box mailing address. A representative for the new ownership declined to provide additional information, but indicated that the home will remain a B&B.
Located at 569 Randolph St., the property was listed for sale in October for $3,995,000.
The 1879 Victorian-Italianate mansion has operated as an inn for the past 27 years. It is 4,099 square feet and features six bedrooms and seven full baths.