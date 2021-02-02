 Skip to main content
Biz Buzz: McCuen earns Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor credential

Biz Buzz: McCuen earns Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor credential

Patrick McCuen

 Christophe Genty photo

Patrick McCuen of Napa Wealth Management earned his Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor credential, CRPC, from the College for Financial Planning.

This designation distinguishes financial advisors as specialists in helping clients prepare for retirement.

In 2020 McCuen hit his 10th year of being in the financial services industry. He spent his first eight years at TD Ameritrade, and in February McCuen enters his third year at Napa Wealth Management. As our Director of Retirement Planning, McCuen designs plans and create strategies to help our clients reach their retirement objective.

Napa Wealth Management is located at 1836 Second St. in Napa. 

Info: 707-252-1343

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

