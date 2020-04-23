Biz buzz: McDonald’s celebrates healthcare workers and first responders with free 'Thank You' Meals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In appreciation for the healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics who are committed to public health and safety, McDonald’s is offering free Thank You Meals, between now and May 5, as a token of appreciation for their selfless service, said a news release.

Each Thank You Meal are available at no charge via drive thru or carry out at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide through May 5, including Napa.

The Thank You Meal, available during breakfast, lunch or dinner, features a choice of sandwiches, drinks, and a side dish featuring small fries or hash browns, along with a note of appreciation. It is served in the McDonald’s Happy Meal box, "in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food."

"We're local business owners in the Napa community, and we know the community looks to us to provide hot and delicious food every day," said Greg Sinigiani.

Sinigiani and his father, Scott Lamson, own the McDonald's restaurants at 806 Imola Ave. and 3224 Jefferson St.