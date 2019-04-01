Julie McKim has been named curator-in-residence at Queens Museum in Queens, New York.
McKim is an independent curator from Brooklyn, New York via Napa. She has held curatorial positions at The Whitney Museum of American Art, Oakland Museum of California, among others.
McKim began her career in the arts as a volunteer at the Oakland Museum, giving tours. She has produced curatorial projects in New York, California, Berlin and Vienna.
McKim studied Visual Culture and Women’s Studies at the University of Santa Cruz and Art History at Columbia University.