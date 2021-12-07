Biz buzz: Meadows of Napa Valley opens dog park with pet food drive for Napa Humane

The Meadows of Napa Valley celebrated the official grand opening of its newly completed dog park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 30. More than 25 residents attended the celebration, accompanied by their furry friends.
The event also served as a holiday pet food donation drive in partnership with Napa Humane.
“We were thrilled to receive 17 bags of dog treats, in addition to canned and dry dog food,” said Napa Humane Development Director Natalie Griffin Scott.
The donated food items will be distributed to pet owners in need through the Napa Humane Society’s Spay/Neuter Clinics and Wellness Clinics held throughout the year.
“The new park is a wonderful new addition to support our vibrant and active community of residents, many of whom are passionate dog owners,” said Wayne Panchesson, executive director of The Meadows of Napa Valley.
