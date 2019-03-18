Mechanics Bank and Rabobank, N.A., a subsidiary of Rabobank Group, announced that Mechanics Bank will acquire Rabobank, N.A.
Mechanics Bank is a 114-year-old full-service community bank based in Walnut Creek, with 44 branches throughout California and more than $6 billion in assets.
Headquartered in Roseville, California, Rabobank, N.A. is a nationally chartered bank with 100 branches and more than $13 billion in assets.
The combined entity would operate under the Mechanics Bank name with 144 branches and in excess of $17 billion in total assets.
In the transaction, Mechanics will acquire Rabobank, N.A.’s retail, business banking, commercial real estate, mortgage, and wealth management businesses. Not included in the transaction are Rabobank, N.A.’s food and agribusiness assets, which with limited exceptions will transfer to Rabobank, N.A.’s affiliate, Rabo AgriFinance in St Louis, Missouri.
Total consideration for the transaction will be approximately $2.1 billion, subject to customary purchase price adjustments at closing. As part of the total consideration payable in the transaction, Rabobank Group will receive 9.9 percent of the outstanding shares of Mechanics Bank after giving effect to the transaction. Currently, 79 percent of Mechanics Bank’s outstanding shares are owned by Ford Financial Fund II.