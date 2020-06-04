Biz buzz: Mechanics Bank to close two branches in Napa, one to remain

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mechanics Bank will close two of its Napa branches and consolidate business at its Trancas Street location effective Aug. 3.

"Due to our merger (with Rabobank) last August, we’re bringing all our resources together at one, central location," in Napa, said Greg Jones, director of corporate communications at Mechanics Bank.

Before the merger, Mechanics Bank had two branches in Napa and Rabobank had one (at 700 Trancas St.).

Mechanics Bank branches at 433 Soscol Ave. and 3350 California Blvd. will close on July 31, and customer accounts based at those branches will automatically transfer to the branch at 700 Trancas St. (at the Soscol intersection), said Jones.

"Customers whose accounts will transfer July 31 were notified in writing about the change in late April," said Jones.