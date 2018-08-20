Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley announced that Chuck Meibeyer, a real estate and land use attorney who represented clients in the wine and hospitality industries before his retirement earlier this year, has joined the brokerage’s St. Helena office.
Meibeyer practiced real estate, land use and wine law in the Napa Valley since 1983. Since 2016, Meibeyer had been a partner with the firm of Coblentz Patch Duffy & Bass LLP. For the 27 years prior to joining Coblenz, Meibeyer had his own firm, the Meibeyer Law Group.
“We are pleased to be able to offer our clients the services of a veteran land use expert,” said General Manager Robin Rose.
“After practicing law for 35 years, I decided to retire as an attorney, but I’m not the kind of person who just stops working,” said Meibeyer.
“Considering the hundreds of real estate transactions I have handled in the valley, and my experience helping clients understand the intricacies of local rules and regulations, it was a natural transition for me to activate my real estate license to help clients buy and sell vineyards, wineries, hospitality and luxury estate properties.”
Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley has offices at 1200 Main St. in St. Helena and at 1775 Lincoln Ave., Napa.
Info: 707-963-1152, 707-258-5200