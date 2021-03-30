Biz buzz: Mendelson joins Napa Morgan Stanley office

Morgan Stanley announced that Nick Mendelson, a Financial Advisor in the Firm’s Wealth Management office in Santa Rosa, has joined the Napa Harvest Group in the firm’s Wealth Management office in Napa.
Mendelson joins existing Napa Harvest Group members John Zimmerman, Senior Vice President, Wealth Advisor, CFP; Mark North, First Vice President, Financial Advisor, CFP; and Zach Taylor, Vice President, Financial Advisor, CFP.
Mendelson, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2016, is a native of Sonoma. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University. He lives in Santa Rosa.
