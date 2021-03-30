 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Mendelson joins Napa Morgan Stanley office

Biz buzz: Mendelson joins Napa Morgan Stanley office

{{featured_button_text}}

Morgan Stanley announced that Nick Mendelson, a Financial Advisor in the Firm’s Wealth Management office in Santa Rosa, has joined the Napa Harvest Group in the firm’s Wealth Management office in Napa.

Mendelson joins existing Napa Harvest Group members John Zimmerman, Senior Vice President, Wealth Advisor, CFP; Mark North, First Vice President, Financial Advisor, CFP; and Zach Taylor, Vice President, Financial Advisor, CFP.

Mendelson, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2016, is a native of Sonoma. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University. He lives in Santa Rosa.

Info: morganstanley.com

WATCH NOW: CHECK OUT THIS HISTORIC NAPA HOME FOR SALE FOR $2.1 MILLION 

Check out this Napa historic home for sale at 741 Seminary St. Built for William Andrews, an early Napa businessman, it was most recently owned by the "Jeep" Sanza family of Napa. It's listed for $2.1 million.

PHOTOS: GO INSIDE THIS NAPA HISTORIC HOUSE, NOW FOR SALE FOR $2.1 MILLION 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Nick Mendelson

Nick Mendelson

 Submitted image

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 9: 6 ways you can save at the pump

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News