Mentis, Napa County’s center for mental health services, added three new members to its board of directors.
Wendy Carolo, a retired wine industry professional, John Wicks, general counsel for 5.11 Capital and Julissa Marcencia, chief visionary for Wine Down Media, join the nine-member board of directors for five-year terms.
Carolo retired in 2015 after more than 25 years as a wine business hospitality professional, most recently as vice president of hospitality, cultural affairs and visitor programs for Constellation Brands. Carolo chairs the Mentis event and development committee and leads their annual Blue Skies Ahead fundraiser held in March.
Wicks is general counsel for 5.11 Tactical an Irvine, California-based company that manufactures and supplies apparel and gear for law enforcement and first responders around the globe. Wicks serves on the Mentis board’s finance committee.
Marcencia is the chief visionary at Wine Down Media, offering the Napa Valley a media mix with information and entertainment. She oversees content, sales, marketing and promotions creating engaging content and marketing plans for brands and businesses. Marcencia also serves on the Mentis marketing committee and was recently elected secretary of the board.
“I joined Mentis because it provides a unique service for our community. Our board is a 'hands-on' group of directors that is made up of a diverse group of professional and passionate individuals who work closely with the great staff at Mentis,” Marcencia said.
Info: mentisnapa.org