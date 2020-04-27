Biz buzz: Mentis names Dix Lyons as new board member

Biz buzz: Mentis names Dix Lyons as new board member

{{featured_button_text}}

Mentis, Napa County’s Center for mental health services, has added Susan Dix Lyons, a resident of Angwin, to its board of directors, said a news release. 

Dix Lyons is the founder and chair of Clinica Verde, a global health organization that provides medical services and education for families living in poverty in Nicaragua, and co-founder of Verday Health, an organization that designs and builds spaces for health. Prior to that she served as CEO of St. Helena Hospital Foundation.

“I’m so honored to be joining the board of Mentis,” said Dix Lyons. 

Info: mentisnapa.org

 

Susan Dix Lyons

Dix Lyons

 Briana Marie Forgie photo

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News