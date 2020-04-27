Biz buzz: Mentis names Dix Lyons as new board member

Mentis, Napa County’s Center for mental health services, has added Susan Dix Lyons, a resident of Angwin, to its board of directors, said a news release.

Dix Lyons is the founder and chair of Clinica Verde, a global health organization that provides medical services and education for families living in poverty in Nicaragua, and co-founder of Verday Health, an organization that designs and builds spaces for health. Prior to that she served as CEO of St. Helena Hospital Foundation.