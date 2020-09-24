 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Biz buzz: Mentis names Garcia as clinical director
Biz buzz

Biz buzz: Mentis names Garcia as clinical director

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Maya Garcia

Maya Garcia

 Submitted image

Mentis, Napa County’s center for mental health services, has hired Maya Garcia as clinical director, according to a news release. 

Garcia will oversee all clinical programs including the outpatient mental health clinic, Healthy Minds Healthy Aging programs, school-based programs and the CARE Network/Cancer Wellness programs.

Garcia is a licensed professional counselor and a certified addictions counselor. She completed her master of arts in clinical counseling from the University of Northern Colorado. She obtained a second master of science in strategic leadership in healthcare with a certificate in medical and healthcare information technologies from the University of Denver.

She has been in the mental health field for almost 20 years. Garcia is currently pursuing her California licensed professional clinical counselor certification.

“We are pleased to bring Maya to the Mentis team," said Rob Weiss, executive director.

Info: mentisnapa.org

Watch now: The Napa Chamber of Commerce launches a community assist campaign

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News