Biz buzz: Mentis names Garcia as clinical director

Mentis, Napa County’s center for mental health services, has hired Maya Garcia as clinical director, according to a news release.

Garcia will oversee all clinical programs including the outpatient mental health clinic, Healthy Minds Healthy Aging programs, school-based programs and the CARE Network/Cancer Wellness programs.

Garcia is a licensed professional counselor and a certified addictions counselor. She completed her master of arts in clinical counseling from the University of Northern Colorado. She obtained a second master of science in strategic leadership in healthcare with a certificate in medical and healthcare information technologies from the University of Denver.

She has been in the mental health field for almost 20 years. Garcia is currently pursuing her California licensed professional clinical counselor certification.

“We are pleased to bring Maya to the Mentis team," said Rob Weiss, executive director.

