Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc. and Jacqueline S. Weisbein, D.O., announced that Sylvia Meyer, PA-C will assist Weisbein in the practice of interventional pain management.
Meyer, a graduate of James Madison University where she received a master’s in physician assistant studies, relocated from Grand Haven, Michigan to join Napa Valley Orthopaedic. Her undergraduate studies were at the University of Michigan where she earned a BS in kinesiology.
Meyer will be seeing patients in the office as well as assisting Weisbein in surgery.
Info: 3273 Claremont Way, Suite 100, Napa. 707-254-7117.