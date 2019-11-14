{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Valley Orthopaedic Medical Group, Inc. and Jacqueline S. Weisbein, D.O., announced that Sylvia Meyer, PA-C will assist Weisbein in the practice of interventional pain management.

Meyer, a graduate of James Madison University where she received a master’s in physician assistant studies, relocated from Grand Haven, Michigan to join Napa Valley Orthopaedic. Her undergraduate studies were at the University of Michigan where she earned a BS in kinesiology.

Meyer will be seeing patients in the office as well as assisting Weisbein in surgery.

Info: 3273 Claremont Way, Suite 100, Napa. 707-254-7117.

