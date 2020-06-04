Biz buzz: Milo and Friends Pet Boutique to open at First Street Napa

Milo and Friends Pet Boutique

Milo and Friends Pet Boutique opened at First Street Napa on Saturday, June 6. The 868-square-foot store is located at Suite 317, across from Compline. Chandler Manasse is the business owner. 

Milo and Friends Pet Boutique will open at First Street Napa on Saturday, June 6, offering "everything furry friends need, including gourmet pet food, stylish pet bowls, fun leashes and accessories and even spa grooming products."

“Pet-friendly downtown Napa is the perfect spot Milo and Friends," said Chandler Manasse, proprietor.

The shop will carry "premium toys, harness, collars, and leashes for dogs and cats, along with some fun merchandise for humans, too."

Manasse is focused on holistic pet health and will also carry limited-ingredient and single-ingredient pet treats. She named the store for Milo, her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Info: miloandfriendspetboutique.com

