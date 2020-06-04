Biz buzz: Milo and Friends Pet Boutique to open at First Street Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Milo and Friends Pet Boutique will open at First Street Napa on Saturday, June 6, offering "everything furry friends need, including gourmet pet food, stylish pet bowls, fun leashes and accessories and even spa grooming products."

The 868-square-foot store is located at Suite 317, across from Compline.

“Pet-friendly downtown Napa is the perfect spot Milo and Friends," said Chandler Manasse, proprietor.

The shop will carry "premium toys, harness, collars, and leashes for dogs and cats, along with some fun merchandise for humans, too."

Manasse is focused on holistic pet health and will also carry limited-ingredient and single-ingredient pet treats. She named the store for Milo, her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.