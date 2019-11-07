{{featured_button_text}}
The Coastal Region of the California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions (CALAFCO) re-elected Napa LAFCO Commissioner Margie Mohler to the board of directors.

Mohler was first elected to the CALAFCO board in October 2017 and represents the only city member elected to CALAFCO’s Coastal Region. Napa LAFCO’s function is to protect agriculture, manage government boundaries and evaluate municipal services.

CALAFCO was established in 1971. 

Info: napa.lafco.ca.gov, 707-259-8645

You can reach Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

Business Editor

Jennifer Huffman is the business editor and a general assignment reporter for the Napa Valley Register. I cover a wide variety of topics for the newspaper. I've been with the Register since 2005.