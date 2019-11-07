The Coastal Region of the California Association of Local Agency Formation Commissions (CALAFCO) re-elected Napa LAFCO Commissioner Margie Mohler to the board of directors.
Mohler was first elected to the CALAFCO board in October 2017 and represents the only city member elected to CALAFCO’s Coastal Region. Napa LAFCO’s function is to protect agriculture, manage government boundaries and evaluate municipal services.
CALAFCO was established in 1971.
Info: napa.lafco.ca.gov, 707-259-8645