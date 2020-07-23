Biz buzz: Monten joins Morgan Stanley office in Napa

Morgan Stanley announced that Ross Monten has joined the firm’s Wealth Management office in Napa at 700 Main St. as a financial adviser.
Formerly with Edward Jones for nearly four years, he previously served as a Naval Intelligence Officer.
He holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and graduated from the University of Minnesota. He is also currently completing executive education at Harvard Business School.
Info 707-252-7177, morganstanley.com
