Biz buzz: Monten joins Morgan Stanley office in Napa

Morgan Stanley announced that Ross Monten has joined the firm’s Wealth Management office in Napa at 700 Main St. as a financial adviser.

Formerly with Edward Jones for nearly four years, he previously served as a Naval Intelligence Officer.

He holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and graduated from the University of Minnesota. He is also currently completing executive education at Harvard Business School. 

Info 707-252-7177, morganstanley.com

