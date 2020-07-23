Biz buzz: Monten joins Morgan Stanley office in Napa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Morgan Stanley announced that Ross Monten has joined the firm’s Wealth Management office in Napa at 700 Main St. as a financial adviser.

Formerly with Edward Jones for nearly four years, he previously served as a Naval Intelligence Officer.

He holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics and graduated from the University of Minnesota. He is also currently completing executive education at Harvard Business School.

