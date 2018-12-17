Steve Moore, water systems manager for the city of American Canyon, is retiring after 37.5 years of service to American Canyon.
The City Council recognizes Moore for his dedicated service and contributions to the "health, safety, comfort and quality of life of the citizens of American Canyon."
Moore was hired by the city on June 16, 1981. He was promoted a number of times. He's held his current title since 2005.
Moore "is an invaluable historian for the city, a long-time resident of American Canyon, has been very involved in American Canyon Little League, and is an avid San Francisco 49ers and Giants fan," said a news release.
In other American Canyon news, city staff recently gathered for an annual luncheon to celebrate the holidays.
Staff donated more than $1,000 in gift cards to help victims of the Camp Fire. The Toys for Tots program also received a great supply of new toy donations to help brighten the holidays for some local families, said a news release.