Biz buzz: Moore-Stallworth joins Redwood Credit Union in Napa

Redwood Credit Union announced that Tshikashi (Kashi) Moore-Stallworth has joined the team as a human resources leader.

Moore-Stallworth comes to RCU with more than 20 years of proven success, "providing exemplary executive and mid-level coaching, professional mentorship, and sponsorship to diverse groups of business professionals at organizations such as Raytheon Technology, Chevron Corporation, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals," said a news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

Moore-Stallworth received a bachelor’s degree in science at California State Hayward with a minor in human resources management.

“I’m excited to be working out of the Napa office, on location of what will soon be a large corporate campus, complete with a restaurant and other amenities for employees," said Moore-Stallworth.

Construction is underway now on RCU’s new Napa 100,000 square-foot facility, located at 1190 Airport Blvd., which is expected to be completed in summer 2022. It will offer space for the credit union to grow, access talent, and provide the business an additional disaster recovery site, said the release.