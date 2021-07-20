Biz buzz: Moore-Stallworth joins Redwood Credit Union in Napa

Redwood Credit Union announced that Tshikashi (Kashi) Moore-Stallworth has joined the team as a human resources leader.
Moore-Stallworth comes to RCU with more than 20 years of proven success, "providing exemplary executive and mid-level coaching, professional mentorship, and sponsorship to diverse groups of business professionals at organizations such as Raytheon Technology, Chevron Corporation, and Novartis Pharmaceuticals," said a news release.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
Moore-Stallworth received a bachelor’s degree in science at California State Hayward with a minor in human resources management.
“I’m excited to be working out of the Napa office, on location of what will soon be a large corporate campus, complete with a restaurant and other amenities for employees," said Moore-Stallworth.
Construction is underway now on RCU’s new Napa 100,000 square-foot facility, located at 1190 Airport Blvd., which is expected to be completed in summer 2022. It will offer space for the credit union to grow, access talent, and provide the business an additional disaster recovery site, said the release.
Info: redwoodcu.org
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
Major wine industry groups are calling on Napa County to explore running its own fire department for rural areas, rather than contracting with…
Napa Valley tourism has rebounded after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the state, but the industry hasn't yet recovered from the pandemi…
A Napa man and a Vallejo man have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital, a bombing th…
Like to dance? Napan plans to open dance hall (and wine tasting bar) in downtown Napa.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustaine…
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Napan Dan Knego can see art where others only see junk. And it's on display in his front yard.
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.