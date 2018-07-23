Morgan Stanley forms Napa Harvest Group
Morgan Stanley announced the formation of the Napa Harvest Group, led by John Zimmerman, senior vice president, wealth advisor, CFP, Mark North, first vice president, financial advisor, CFP and Zach Taylor, financial advisor, CFP, in the firm’s Wealth Management office in Napa.
Zimmerman, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 1969, is a native of Sonoma. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of San Francisco. Zimmerman lives in Napa.
North, with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2001, is a native of Morristown, N.J.. He holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Hartford. North also lives in Napa.
Taylor, with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2016, is a native of Paso Robles. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Pacific Union College. Taylor also lives in Napa.
The Napa Harvest Group is located at 700 Main St., Suite 315 in Napa.
Info: morganstanley.com, 707-254-4408